Focus on state’s law-&-order instead of Kejriwal’s security: Bajwa to Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 26, 2025 06:08 AM IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, termed Mann “the most irresponsible CM, who is bent upon squandering Punjab’s resources”

After Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to reinstate the Punjab Police security cover for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, on Saturday, termed Mann “the most irresponsible CM, who is bent upon squandering Punjab’s resources”.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

Punjab Police withdrew the additional security cover to the former Delhi CM on Thursday. The step was taken following the intervention of the ECI on a complaint by the Delhi Police. Mann and his Delhi counterpart Atishi had made a joint appeal to the EC for reinstating the Punjab Police security detail for AAP’s national convener, stating that they have no trust in Delhi Police.

“Punjab’s border belt has been shaken by blasts in the past few weeks. The law-and-order situation in Punjab has been hitting a new low every day. There has been a sharp rise in drug abuse cases after the AAP assumed power in the state. The business community is frequently getting threat calls from organised criminals and extortionists. Instead of focusing on state matters, CM Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, is worried about Kejriwal. He seems to have been dead set on squandering Punjab’s exchequer on insignificant matters. The security of the AAP supremo is not Punjab’s responsibility,” Bajwa added.

Senior Congress leader Bajwa said that during the formation of the AAP, its leadership pledged to shun VIP culture. Now after getting power in Delhi and Punjab, AAP leaders are enjoying VIP treatment extravagantly, he said, adding that CM Mann and his family have much more personnel in security than the previous Punjab CMs.

