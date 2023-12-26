close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fog blankets Punjab, Haryana; cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

Fog blankets Punjab, Haryana; cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

PTI
Dec 26, 2023

Fog blankets Punjab, Haryana; cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

Fog reduced visibility at several places in the morning, a Meteorological Department official said.

He said very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Fatehabad registered a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

