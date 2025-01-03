Menu Explore
Fog engulfs Kashmir, hits flight operations at Srinagar airport

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 03, 2025 01:37 PM IST

Moderate to strong western disturbance on Saturday to bring light to moderate snow at most places in Kashmir Valley, with the peak activity from Saturday night till Monday morning. 

Dense fog engulfed large parts of Kashmir, affecting flight operations at Srinagar airport, as visibility fell to about 300 metres, officials said on Friday.

Workers clearing snow from a pavement on a cold and foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. (AP Photo)
Workers clearing snow from a pavement on a cold and foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. (AP Photo)

The minimum temperatures rose in most places of the Valley.

They said the thick layer of fog that engulfed Kashmir hit air traffic to and from the Valley. Several flights were delayed, while one was diverted as the visibility fell to about 300 metres. The visibility required to run flight operations is around 1,100 metres.

However, operations resumed around noon after visibility improved at the airport. The morning’s first flight landed in Srinagar at 11.48am, the officials said.

They added that people also faced difficulties while commuting due to the fog.

The meteorological office said light snow at isolated higher reaches was possible on Friday.

On Saturday, a moderate to strong western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snow at most places is possible, with the peak activity from Saturday night till Monday morning.

In a related development, the night temperature rose at most places in Kashmir.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 8.6 degrees. Pahalgam registered a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 2.6 degrees.

