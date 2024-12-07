Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Folk, tribal dances regale at Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Harbhajan Mann will perform at the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela on Saturday; the 14-day event will conclude on Sunday

As the 14th edition of the ongoing Chandigarh National Crafts Mela inches to a close, visitors were treated to folk and tribal dances of various regions on Friday.

Artistes performing Punjabi folk dance luddi during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram in Chandigarh on Friday. The 14-day event will conclude on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Artistes performing Punjabi folk dance luddi during the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram in Chandigarh on Friday. The 14-day event will conclude on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The morning and evening highlights featured regional dances, including dogri (Jammu), mathuri (Telangana), tamang selo/Nepali dance (Sikkim), hozagiri (Tripura), bihu (Assam), purulia chhau (West Bengal), pung cholam/ dhol cholam/Thang Ta (Manipur), balti (Ladakh), ghat nritya (HP), sidhi dhamaal (Guj), luddi (Punjab) and dhamaali (J&K).

The regular ground performances that continued throughout the day comprised kachi ghodi (Rajasthan), nachaars (Punjab), nagada and been jogis (Haryana), bajigars (Punjab) and kathputli (Puppet show).

Punjab’s cultural heritage was put on display with singing by Khushi Mohammad of Nakkaal Group.

Mahavir Guddu, a folk artiste from Haryana, performed his invocatory rendition “Shiv Stuti”.

Kashmiri folk singer Gulzar Ahmed Ganaie presented a sufi poem reflecting the trauma of the murder of his brother by terrorists.

Ganaie draws inspiration from mystic saints and poets like Lal Ded and Nand Rishi, symbolising Kashmir’s cultural legacy.

Chaman Lehri, a folk singer from Jammu, also performed on the occasion.

Harbhajan Mann will perform at the mela on Saturday. The 14-day event will conclude on Sunday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On