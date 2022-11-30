Following altercation, man kills friend at Batala hotel, held

A man allegedly killed his friend at a hotel late Monday night near Batala town and later tried to mislead the cops by concocting a story. He told the police that the two were driving to Amritsar when armed men travelling in a car opened fire killing his friend on the spot.

According to information, Amritpal Singh (48) had a fight with his friend Ajitpal Singh (50) over some issue following which he shot him dead with his licenced revolver.

Batala SSP Satinder Singh said Amritpal along with his cousin, who owns the hotel, dragged the body into the car of the deceased and placed it on the front seat. They fired gunshots at the car and damaged its windshield to give an impression that somebody else fired at them. He took the body to the hospital where Ajitpal was declared brought dead, the SSP said.

Later, Amritpal in his statement to the police claimed that when they were driving to Amritsar, the occupants of a car fired at them following which Ajitpal was killed, the SSP said.

However, the police smelt a rat when Amritpal repeated the sequence of incidents. When he was put under sustained interrogation, he told the police that he killed Ajitpal.

He was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Sadar Police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and other relevant sections. The cops have launched a manhunt to arrest his cousin who aided him in committing the crime.

AAP govt has failed to maintain law & order: Sukhbir

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. In a statement, Badal said Punjabis are not feeling safe in Punjab anymore. “Instead of instilling confidence among the residents by taking appropriate steps on the law and order front, the CM is busy campaigning for his party in Gujarat,” added Sukhbir.