Mohali: ₹66L collected as fines in 3 yrs but food adulteration rampant

Despite the Mohali health department imposing fines worth ₹66 lakh over the past three years against food business operators (FBOs) found guilty of adulteration, compliance on the ground remains poor. Currently, as many as 32 cases have been pending in the district court for the past five years. (HT Photo for representation)

On average, the department collects about 50 food samples every month, of which nearly one-third—15 to 17 samples—fail quality tests. During the festive season, the number of samples collected increases to around 75–80.

Officials said that the majority of violations are found in milk-based products. Investigations have revealed the use of synthetic sugar and artificial colours in sweets. Shockingly, samples of chamcham were found to contain synthetic colours, raising serious concerns about consumer safety.

Currently, as many as 32 cases have been pending in the district court for the past five years. The failed samples were largely from milk products, dhoda, rasgulla, petha, and sugar.

Last year, the department imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Pizza Hut in Phase 10, Mohali, and another fine of ₹2.5 lakh on Pro Health Life Sciences for selling substandard protein products.

The fines are categorised under three heads—substandard (up to ₹5 lakh), misbranded (up to ₹3 lakh), and unsafe. In cases of unsafe products, matters are referred to the chief judicial magistrate, with provisions for up to one year in jail and fines at the court’s discretion.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Amrit Warring said, “We have already recommended cases for further action to the additional deputy commissioner of Mohali for samples that failed this year. Under the Food Safety Act, every food business operator is required to sell pure, unadulterated, and nutritious food items. Strict legal action will be taken against violators.”

He further emphasised that it is mandatory for every FBO to obtain a food safety licence or registration certificate, but many continue to operate without one. Dr Warring also appealed to consumers to remain vigilant and not compromise on quality while purchasing food items.