Food grain transportation scam: Court sends ex-minister Ashu’s PA to 14-days judicial custody

After remaining in custody of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on police remand for last five days, a local court on Saturday ordered Inderjit Singh alias Indi, personal assistant to former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, to jail in 14-days judicial custody. Indi was produced before the court by VB in the ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.

The VB requested the court to extend the police remand of Indi stating that they have yet to recover the jewelry and documents belonging to former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Indi which he had received from the house of the minister on the day the latter was arrested.

Indi has produced a bag, which is containing clothes, claiming it is the same bag he had received from Ashu’s house.

Indi’s counsel stated that his client is already in VB’s custody for the past 140 hours and this duration is enough for any interrogation. The counsel also claimed that the bag which Indi had received contained clothes only.

Indi had surrendered before the Vigilance bureau on January 2.

Indi is facing charges for hiding the bag, containing jewelry, documents and belonging to former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The VB had nominated Indi in the case on August 26 last year. The VB had received a secret information that after the arrest of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, accused Inderjit Indi had received a bag containing jewellery, documents and other things from an unknown person who brought it from Ashu’s house on August 22. After taking this bag, Indi had left for an unknown place to hide it. He was captured in the CCTVs while taking away the bag. After verification Indi was nominated as an accused.