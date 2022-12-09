Food grain transportation scam: Ex-minister Ashu approaches High Court seeking bail

Former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday approached the high court seeking bail. He was arrested on August 22 in a Prevention of Corruption Act, case by the Punjab vigilance registered on August 16, 2022 in Ludhiana. The plea claims, the FIR was result of “political vendetta” and that he has been “implicated” in order to publicly humiliate him. The plea also cites his poor health as reason for granting him bail. He was minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs during Congress regime and is accused of corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of food grains during Congress government. The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, but was referred to chief justice to list it before some other bench.

