Food grain transportation scam: Raids conducted at accused arthiya’s rice sheller mills

Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Police on Saturday conducted raids at four rice shellers mills owned by Krishan Lal alias Dhoti Wala, the arthiya who had been arrested from Mullanpur Dakha in connection with the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.

Gunny bags stamped by the UP government found at the accused arthiya’s rice sheller mills who was arrested in the food grain transportation scam. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Saturday conducted raids at four rice shellers mills owned by Krishan Lal alias Dhoti Wala, the arthiya who had been arrested from Mullanpur Dakha in connection with the alleged 2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.

During the raids, gunny bags stamped by the Uttar Pradesh government were recovered, which confirmed suspicions that the accused procured paddy crops for cheap from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and sold it in Punjab at higher prices, officials said.

Two other arrests which have been made in the case include former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a contractor Telu Ram.

Dhoti Wala had been arrested on Thursday, following which he was sent to

Sunday, September 18, 2022
