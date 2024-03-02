 Forces launch searches in 7 Udhampur villages - Hindustan Times
Forces launch searches in 7 Udhampur villages

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 02, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation in over half a dozen villages of Udhampur district after observing a suspicious movement, said officials.

Troops during a search operation at a village in Udhampur district on Friday. (HT Photo)
“A cordon and search operation was launched in areas of Udhampurdistrict . Joint forces including police, village defence guards and special operations group from police line in Udhampur cordoned off outskirts of Basantgarh, Panchari, Majalta, Latti, Rehambal, Ramnagar, Dudu, and conducted door-to-door searches,” said police officials.

Udhampur senior superintednent of police Joginder Singh, howeverk, said that the searches were a routine exercise as part of area domination duties.

The searches come close on the heels of a low-intensity blast in Rajouri on Wednesday, which left to two young girls injured and subsequent recovery of 25 detonators from the area.

Tasveer Kouser, 10, and Saima Kouser, 15, were injured after they fiddled with some unidentified substance while returning from school at Doongi-Brahmana village on Wednesday.

