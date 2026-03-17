Forest guard among three held for theft of 500 cutch trees

A forest guard and two others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of around 400 to 500 cutch trees from a reserved forest area near Asrewali village of Panchkula, police said. According to available details, one cutch tree costs between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. (HT File)

The arrested forest guard has been identified as Raghwinder Singh,40, a native of Bathinda, presently residing at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur. The other accused are Imran alias Manna ,35, from Asrewali village and Dil Bahadur, 41, a native of Nepal currently residing in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

All three accused were produced in a local court on Monday and sent on a three-day police remand.The Chandimandir police had registered the case on March 10 on the complaint of Panchkula divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajinder Prasad under Section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act, Sections 27 and 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, a daily diary report (DDR) was lodged on March 2 regarding the theft.

According to available details, one cutch tree costs between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. The trees were allegedly cut last month and were found missing on February 25, with the number of missing trees estimated between 400 and 500.

During the investigation, Imran was arrested on March 12. Similarly, Shakil, Sarafat Ali, Yasin and Samim alias Ikran were also arrested and were taken on three-day police remand till March 16. Nanak Khan was arrested on March 13, while Taki Khan from village Asrewali was also arrested later.

Police said they recovered the remaining cash proceeds from the sale of the stolen trees and also seized the tools used to cut the trees.

During questioning, Dil Bahadur allegedly disclosed that through Imran and others, the cutch trees were sold to two contractors. The role of forest guard Raghwinder Singh also emerged during the investigation, following which he was arrested.