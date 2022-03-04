Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Formation of VDCs exposes Centre’s normalcy claims: Mehbooba Mufti
chandigarh news

Formation of VDCs exposes Centre’s normalcy claims: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) exposes the Centre’s normalcy claims
“The MHAs move to form VDCs across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict Centre’s normalcy claims. Clearly, J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet. (PTI File Photo)
“The MHAs move to form VDCs across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict Centre’s normalcy claims. Clearly, J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) exposes the Government of India’s normalcy claims.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued an order about the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir and to revive and strengthen the erstwhile Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

“The MHAs move to form Village Defence Committees across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict GOI’s much-touted normalcy claims. Clearly, J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out