Formation of VDCs exposes Centre’s normalcy claims: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) exposes the Government of India’s normalcy claims.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued an order about the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir and to revive and strengthen the erstwhile Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

“The MHAs move to form Village Defence Committees across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict GOI’s much-touted normalcy claims. Clearly, J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.