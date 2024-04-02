Former AAP MP Dr Gandhi joins Cong, likely to be Patiala nominee

Patiala : Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, 72, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Patiala, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Monday. Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, 72, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Patiala, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A doctor by profession, he is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from Patiala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala. He quit the AAP in 2016 and floated the Nawan Punjab Party, which he merged with the Congress on Monday.

Preneet Kaur has already been nominated the BJP’s candidate in Patiala after she resigned from the Congress and joined the party in March.

Congress leader Pawan Khera and AICC in-charge for Punjab Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa welcomed Dr Gandhi into the party fold.

Bajwa said the Congress will be strengthened with his joining, while Warring said such professionals joining the party is a good sign.

“This is a very crucial election for democracy in India. To save the country from heading towards absolute dictatorship, Congress is the only option left,” Dr Gandhi said before joining the party.

It is learnt that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was instrumental in his entry into the party. Dr Gandhi had joined the Congress leader’s nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra during its Punjab leg last year.

After joining the party, Dr Gandhi said: “I realised soon that the Aam Aadmi Party was not the party of my ideals. After Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was impressed as these are not ordinary times and in such times, one should stand with secular forces who raise people’s issues and stand against religious polarisation,” he said, adding that he had gone to Kanyakumari and joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra there as well as in Punjab and Srinagar.

“I want to be seen in the right side of history in the coming elections and that is why I am with the Congress,” he said, adding that he was not in the Congress for any ticket or seat. “I have a duty towards the people. I would urge everyone, who believe in pluralism and democracy, should join the Congress,” Dr Gandhi said.

“Despite health limitations, Dr Gandhi said he would take on BJP candidate Preneet Kaur if the grand old party gave him the responsibility to fight the elections,” the former MP said.

Dr Balbir slams ex-MP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Patiala Dr Balbir Singh took on X to attack Dr Gandhi over his new political joining. “While betraying the party that made him MP, my old friend had quoted his principle stand against any discussion with the Congress in Delhi. Today, he joined the same party about which he said that the Congress has said that Congress has looted Punjab,” he said.