Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation
AMRITSAR: Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab.
While speaking over the phone, he said, “Things are not going well in the apex gurdwara body. What is going on in the body has damaged the Akali Dal. Two officials are controlling the body. We will meet the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to raise the issue. Let’s see what happens”.
“A large chunk of property of the SGPC-managed gurdwaras is under control of many Akali leaders. Why are SGPC office-bearers helpless before them?” he questioned.
“One of the secretaries of the SGPC exploits the teaching and non-teaching staff working in educational institutes of the SGPC. Harassed by him, teachers are forced to stage indefinite dharna. On the other hand, the working of the president’s PA who is a retired secretary, is also questionable. These people are dictating the entire body, and the president does not have any control on them. What is the use of such a president? No retired employee should be deputed on such key posts. Sukhbir Badal should ensure that such people who are behind corruption in the SGPC are taken to task. I have evidence against these people in the form of videos which will be disclosed in the coming days. We will not tolerate these tactics”, he said.
He said, “Badal appointed the president with wisdom, but he has no control over the body”.
Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won. He was the first Akali MLA from Batala. He is close to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who is behind bars in a case related to drug smuggling.
Reacting to the accusations made by Lodhinangal, SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli termed these allegations as baseless. “Such kind of remarks against the SGPC which is working with transparency and fairness is not good for the Akali leader like Lodhinangal. Nothing is wrong in hiring services of the retired employees who made a sizable contribution to the organization,” he said.
He added, “He (Lodhinangal) should play a role in getting the gurdwara properties liberated from the clutches of the Akali leaders if he feels so. He should not act like the anti-Sikh forces which are trying to capture these organisations”.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said. According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity.
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
Gurugram woman accused of filing nine false rape FIRs gets bail
The Gurugram woman, who is accused of filing nine false rape FIRs against at least eight boys, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The high court bench of justice JS Bedi observed that she has been in custody since December 29, 2021, and the investigation is complete. Between September 2020 and November 2021, nine rape FIRs had been registered on the complaint of the woman.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab sees 160 cattle deaths, 12,000 infections in a month
Five heads of cattle have died every day in Punjab due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) since July 4 this year, when the first such case was reported in the state. In Muktsar, about 100 cattle have died due to LSD-like symptoms while 1,000 animals were found infected, said senior veterinary officer Dr Gurdit Singh. It is for the first time that Punjab has witnessed the LSD outbreak that affects livestock.
1-lakh litre ‘lahan’ recovered near Beas river in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the excise department officials busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit with the recovery of one lakh litre of 'lahan' (raw material to manufacture liquor) from the marshy area of Beas river between the Kirian and Marar villages near Harike Pattan town on Friday. Officials said the accused involved in running the liquor producing and smuggling network managed to flee taking advantage of the marshy area.
