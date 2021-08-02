Former Chandigarh Congress chief attacks party leadership

A day after the Congress high command appointed new office-bearers to different posts in Chandigarh, the internal party fissures burst out in the open.

Making serious allegations in the appointment of the office-bearers, senior leader and former party president Pardeep Chhabra on Sunday alleged that the appointments were made not on merit, but “on the basis of money and sycophancy”.

Chhabra laid the blame on national party treasurer and former city MP Pawan Bansal and incumbent city party chief Subhash Chawla.

In a series of social media posts, Chhabra attacked the party leadership for ignoring “people with more than 30 years of dedicated service to the party” and opting for sycophants instead.

Tagging Rahul Gandhi, Punjab and Chandigarh state in-charge Harish Rawat and national general secretary KC Venugopal, former city mayor Chhabra tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi ji wants politics of change, in the list of office bearers of Chandigarh Congress released yesterday, there was no change but a sense of revenge. The local leaders here will ruin the Chandigarh Congress.”

In another tweet, he alleged, “The writ of an arrogant leader, money, sycophants and gossip mongers ran strongly in the formation of the list (office bearers) released yesterday.”

The Congress on Saturday appointed 133 office bearers to different posts, including eight vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, 24 secretaries, 17 permanent invitees, 15 special invitees and 36 were appointed to the executive committee. Chawla had taken over the party presidency on February 22 after he was appointed to the post on February 9 replacing Chhabra.

Chhabra’s allegations come only three months before the crucial municipal corporation (MC) elections.

‘Congress mukt Chandigarh’

Stating that Chandigarh Congress had started a new innings for making the city “Congress Mukt” (Congress free), Chhabra questioned, “When such a long list of office-bearers was announced yesterday then why loyal party workers with 30 years of service to the party were ignored?”

Chhabra claimed that he had given a list of six party workers to Rawat “but none of them were included.” He said that it was for the first time that there was no vice-president or general secretary from Manimajra. “When Sonia Gandhi ji says that there should be 30% women who should be appointed as office-bearers then why just 11 women have been included in the list of 133 office bearers.”

On his future course of action, Chhabra said, “I will come up with a fresh exposure every day from now on.” After his five-year stint as the party chief ended, Chhabra has repeatedly attacked the new party dispensation on various issues.

‘Baseless allegations, frustration speaking’

Rubbishing Chhabra’s allegations, Chawla said, “I have repeated nearly 99% of the executive of Chhabra. So, is he picking faults with me or his own appointments?”

On Manimajra being ignored, Chawla said, “We will include Manimajra representatives in the membership of AICC, which is pending. A separate district for Manimajra was created this time.”

“Nowhere in the party’s organisation in the country is there 30% reservation for women. We have not ignored anybody. The doors of the party are open for everybody,” he added.

Stating that Chhabra’s allegations would make no difference to the party’s chances in the coming elections, Chawla said, “It is pure frustration on the part of Chhabra which is coming out as baseless allegations.”

On Chhabra’s allegations, Pawan Bansal said, “I don’t respond to every noise that I hear.” Rawat didn’t respond to calls and/or messages.

Notably, the local Congress unit had earlier written to the high command against Chhabra for his alleged anti-party activities.A day after the Congress high command appointed new office-bearers to different posts in Chandigarh, the internal party fissures burst out in the open.