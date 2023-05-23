Assets case: Court extends VB custody of Faridkot ex-MLA Dhillon till May 24

The district court on Monday extended the police custody of former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case till May 24. Former Congress legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income (HT Photo)

Dhillon appeared before Faridkot chief judicial magistrate Damanpreet Kamal Heera after his five-day VB custody ended. Seeking further police custody, the vigilance bureau (VB) told the court that Dhillon did not cooperate during interrogation and had not provided details of properties sought by the investigators.

The court sent Dhillon to two more days in VB custody.

Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following an inquiry, the VB booked Dhillon and his aides, Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh, under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The VB had submitted in the court that Dhillon has incurred ₹7.97 crore more than his known sources of income in the past five years.

“Dhillon is in possession of benami properties. A total of 42-acre land in Mumara village was purchased by him in the name of Gursewak,” the VB said.

A VB official said that Dhillon has two houses in Faridkot and Chandigarh. “He was taken to both places for investigation but he did not cooperate with the investigators,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON