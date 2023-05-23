Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Assets case: Court extends VB custody of Faridkot ex-MLA Dhillon till May 24

Assets case: Court extends VB custody of Faridkot ex-MLA Dhillon till May 24

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 23, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The vigilance bureau told the court of the Faridkot CJM that former Congress legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, did not cooperate during interrogation and had not provided the investigators details of properties

The district court on Monday extended the police custody of former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case till May 24.

Former Congress legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income (HT Photo)
Former Congress legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income (HT Photo)

Dhillon appeared before Faridkot chief judicial magistrate Damanpreet Kamal Heera after his five-day VB custody ended. Seeking further police custody, the vigilance bureau (VB) told the court that Dhillon did not cooperate during interrogation and had not provided details of properties sought by the investigators.

The court sent Dhillon to two more days in VB custody.

Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following an inquiry, the VB booked Dhillon and his aides, Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh, under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The VB had submitted in the court that Dhillon has incurred 7.97 crore more than his known sources of income in the past five years.

“Dhillon is in possession of benami properties. A total of 42-acre land in Mumara village was purchased by him in the name of Gursewak,” the VB said.

A VB official said that Dhillon has two houses in Faridkot and Chandigarh. “He was taken to both places for investigation but he did not cooperate with the investigators,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
faridkot
faridkot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out