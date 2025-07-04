Former CRPF DSP kills son, injures ex-wife over property dispute in Amritsar

A retired deputy superintendent of police of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his ex-wife and daughter-in-law, police said. A retired DSP of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his ex-wife and daughter-in-law in Amritsar on Friday. (Representational photo)

The incident took place near a police station on the busy Majitha Road, where a police team deployed at a checkpoint overpowered the accused, Tarsem Singh, and snatched his licensed gun.

Assistant commissioner of police Rishab Bhola said the former officer had married twice and had a property dispute with his first wife.

After an altercation, Tarsem Singh fired at his first wife, son and daughter-in-law.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where his 40-year-old son succumbed to bullet injuries. The condition of his first wife is stated to be critical, while the daughter-in-law is stable.