Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former CRPF DSP kills son, injures ex-wife over property dispute in Amritsar

BySurjit Singh
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 05:03 PM IST

A retired CRPF officer shot his son dead and injured his ex-wife and daughter-in-law over a property dispute; police intervened to disarm him.

A retired deputy superintendent of police of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his ex-wife and daughter-in-law, police said.

A retired DSP of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his ex-wife and daughter-in-law in Amritsar on Friday. (Representational photo)
A retired DSP of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his ex-wife and daughter-in-law in Amritsar on Friday. (Representational photo)

The incident took place near a police station on the busy Majitha Road, where a police team deployed at a checkpoint overpowered the accused, Tarsem Singh, and snatched his licensed gun.

Assistant commissioner of police Rishab Bhola said the former officer had married twice and had a property dispute with his first wife.

After an altercation, Tarsem Singh fired at his first wife, son and daughter-in-law.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where his 40-year-old son succumbed to bullet injuries. The condition of his first wife is stated to be critical, while the daughter-in-law is stable.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former CRPF DSP kills son, injures ex-wife over property dispute in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On