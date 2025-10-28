Former DGP Mustafa’s son found dead: SIT visits house of victim’s wife, collects samples

Nearly a fortnight after former DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son, Aqil Akhtar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Panchkula residence, a special investigation team (SIT), along with forensic experts, on Monday inspected the rented accommodation of the deceased’s wife.

Mustafa, his wife and former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, daughter and daughter-in-law have been booked for Akhtar’s murder, based on a complaint by Malerkota resident, Shamshudeen Chaudhary.

According to information, Akhtar’s wife and children had shifted to a rented accommodation, a few metres away from the

family’s residence in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, Panchkula, some months ago. Her relatives present at the scene told HT that she had shifted here due to “torture by Aqil”.

The SIT, led by ACP Vikram Nehra, and the forensics team collected samples from the house.

SIT records statements of 9 cops attached to DGP

The SIT also recorded the statements of nine police officials on Monday. A senior member of the SIT confirmed that these policemen were attached to retired DGP Mustafa. The investigation will now extend to six more policemen deployed at Mustafa’s house and around half a dozen servants.

The former DGP declined to make any comment and stated that his son had been found dead by the family on October 16 and taken to the civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. While initial police inquiry found no evidence of foul play, the case took a dramatic turn after certain videos and social media posts appeared, prompting further scrutiny.

Mustafa and his family had just returned from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where they had gone for Akhtar’s burial. Earlier, the family had handed over the deceased’s diary to the police. During the initial checking at the crime scene, two old mobile phones and some substance were recovered.