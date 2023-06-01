Former driver, aide held for robbing hosiery trader’s house in Ludhiana

Eight days after miscreants robbed the house of a hosiery trader after assaulting two women, the police on Thursday arrested two persons, including the former driver of the family. The police have recovered gold jewellery from their possession, which they had robbed from the house and a scooter used in the crime. (HT Photo)

However, one of their aides is yet to be arrested.

The police have recovered gold jewellery from their possession, which they had robbed from the house and a scooter used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 37, of Noorpura village of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib and Roshan Kumar, 35, of Haibowal. Their aide, who is yet to be arrested, has been identified as Kumma of Jalandhar.

Roshan was working as a driver with the family. He had left the job two months ago.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Sameer Verma said that Roshan worked with the family as a driver for one month only. He had quit the job two months ago following salary issues. The accused was aware about the financial status of the family and hatched a conspiracy of robbery. He involved Gurjot and Kumma in the crime.

The accused are already facing trial in at least 12 cases of robbery and snatching, including robberies at liquor vends.

The police arrested the accused near South City Road following a tip-off when they were preparing to execute another snatching.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that on May 23, three masked men had barged in a house in Greater Kailash Colony at Hambran Road and escaped after robbing ₹15,000 and gold jewellery after assaulting the two woman present in the house.

Ramesh Kumar, who is owner of the house, stated that he had left the house for work, while his wife Shikha Jindal, 15-year-old specially abled son and 85-year-old mother were present at home. Hours after he had left, three masked men barged in the house. The accused overpowered his wife and assaulted her with iron rods in front of his son.

Ramesh said that the miscreants robbed his wife of ₹15,000 in cash, four gold bangles and three gold rings. The accused twisted the arm of his mother and robbed took away her two gold bangles and a pair of earrings.

The JCP added that the PAU police lodged an FIR under sections 454, 379B, 506 and 34 of the IPC against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the locality.