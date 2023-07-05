Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former DSP, son booked for ‘threatening’ Dugri resident

The accused, who retired from the post of the DSP, has been identified as Randhir Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, while the identity of his son is yet to be ascertained, the police said

: The police have booked a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his son on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a Dugri resident. The accused has been also booked for rash driving as he reportedly hit the victim’s car from the rear.

Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Guru Angad Dev Colony in Dugri, had filed a complaint with the commissioner of police in March. (iStock)
Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Guru Angad Dev Colony in Dugri, had filed a complaint with the commissioner of police in March. The FIR has been lodged after an initial probe. Sharma claimed that Randhir has illegally occupied the property of his daughter-in-law who is currently residing in Australia. He added that when he confronted the accused duo, they threatened him.

He said that the plot had been gifted to her daughter-in-law, who is currently residing in Australia by her father. They recently discovered that a part of the plot had been occupied by the accused and they had started construction on the same. He said that on March 5, the duo had hit his car with their SUV and threatened him. He claimed that the car was being driven by Randhir Singh.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer, Dugri police station, said an FIR has been registered against the former DSP and his son under Sections 279 (rash driving), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The duo was earlier booked in a case based on a complaint filed by Rajnish Thakur, the father of the NRI woman.

