Former employee hires miscreants to assault factory owner, booked

A former employee along with his three aides were booked for allegedly assaulting a factory owner and fracturing both his arms while he was on a morning walk, police said on Friday.

The ex-employee, identified as Yogesh Kundra of Majitha road of Amritsar, had hired three men to assault the factory owner for lodging a complaint against him, they said.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against Kundra and his three aides, who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Navreet Garg of Ranjit Avenue in Bulara village.

Garg said that on Thursday he was on morning walk when a car stopped near him. Three masked men walked towards him and asked if he knew Kundra. As he answered, the accused opened an attack on him.

The accused clicked his pictures and fled. He managed to reach home. Later, his family members rushed him to the hospital.

Garg said that he owns a factory to manufacture doors and windows. The accused was his employee, who had committed a fraud. He had fired him and filed a complaint against him in the police station. The accused was forcing him to withdraw the complaint, when he refused, the accused hired miscreants to assault him.

ASI Satwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323, 325, 341, 506, 34, and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against Kundra and his unidentified accomplices.