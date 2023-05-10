Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out at former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s official residence

Fire breaks out at former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s official residence

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Sources said that the staff of the former chief minister had switched on the AC as he was to reach his home from Delhi shortly. Fire damaged the AC, ceiling fan, the walls and pictures hanging on the wall inside the room.

Fire brokeout in the official residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Sector 7 on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire broke out inside the room of his son Deepender Singh Hooda, located on the first floor of the house. The fire was caused due to a short circuit in a split AC unit inside the room.

The fire spread to another room but was soon controlled by the fire team which rushed from Sector 17 fire station and Industrial Area Phase 1 to the spot around 1:30 pm.

