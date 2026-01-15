Former Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur appointed DG, ITBP

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of the Central government on Wednesday appointed former Haryana director general of police (DGP) and 1990 batch IPS officer, Shatrujeet Kapur as director general of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) of the Central government on Wednesday appointed former Haryana director general of police (DGP) and 1990 batch IPS officer, Shatrujeet Kapur as director general of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Kapur who was appointed as Haryana DGP on August 16, 2023 was asked to proceed on leave by the state government on October 14, 2025 amid mounting pressure for initiating action against him in wake of suicide by fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Subsequently, when Nayab Singh Saini government initiated the process of appointing a new DGP by sending a proposal containing the record of five IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Kapur was transferred out on December 14, 2025 and 1992 batch IPS officer, OP Singh was given the charge of officiating head of police force (HoPF). The orders to relieve the 1990 batch officer of the charge of HoPF were issued by the home department to create a vacancy following certain observations made by the UPSC. In fact, the UPSC in a communication to the state government observed that as per the Supreme Court judgement on police reforms the state government is required to send its proposal in anticipation of the vacancy to the commission. Since Kapur was merely on leave and can join back as state DGP anytime, there would be no vacancy after the retirement of OP Singh, the commission said.

Kapur who was appointed for a minimum tenure of two years as per the landmark apex court judgement in Prakash Singh case had completed his two-year tenure in August 2025. He could have continued as DGP till his retirement in October 2026.

The former DGP who is presently posted as chairman, Haryana Police Housing Corporation had last month given his consent for a central assignment. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on January 1 proposed that Kapur be considered for appointment as Shatrujeet Kapur as director general, ITBP.

As per the orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government, Kapur has been appointed as DG, ITBP till upto October 31, 2026 i.e. the date of his superannuation or until further orders whichever is earlier vice 1993 batch West Bengal cadre IPS officer, Praveen Kumar who has been appointed as DG, Border Security Force.