Former Himachal varsity V-C elected as Rajya Sabha member

Former Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) vice-chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha unanimously on Thursday.

He was declared winner as opposition Congress did not field any candidate against him.

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, minister Suresh Bhardwaj, and CM’s political adviser Trilok Jamwal were present on this occasion.

BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha took out a rally with party workers carrying Kumar on their shoulders.

Jai Ram said the process for the election to Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh was completed and Prof Kumar of the BJP has been declared elected unopposed.

He also hailed Kumar for his contribution in the field of education and to the party.

I am sure Kumar would work for the development of Himachal and as an MP would give full cooperation for the progress of the state,” he said.

Kumar also thanked PM Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap for this new responsibility.

“I will try to live up to the expectations of people of the state and will leave no stone unturned to accelerate the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Kumar said he will make every effort to bring projects from the Centre to the state at the earliest.

“It will be my goal to strengthen the economy of Himachal and increase employment,” he added.