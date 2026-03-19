Former IAS officer Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema joins SAD

Former IAS officer Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Chandigarh on Thursday in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Former IAS officer Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Chandigarh on Thursday. (File photo)

Cheema, a 1993-batch West Bengal-cadre officer, previously served as special principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal during a long-term inter-cadre deputation.

Welcoming him into the fold, Sukhbir Singh Badal said Cheema’s administrative expertise would significantly strengthen the party. He noted that Cheema also served as special principal secretary to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, bringing experience from both states.

“During his tenure with Parkash Singh Badal, Cheema was instrumental in executing ‘sangat darshan’ programmes, working closely to resolve public grievances at the grassroots,” Sukhbir said.

Following the induction, he took to X to reiterate the SAD’s gain: “Happy to welcome former IAS officer Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema into the SAD fold today. His vast administrative experience and dedication to public service, especially his time serving under S Parkash Singh Badal ji, will be a major asset to the party in our mission to serve Punjab.”

Sukhbir used the occasion to lash out at the AAP government, accusing the Bhagwant Mann dispensation of inflating economic data. He claimed that Punjab received only ₹2,600 crore in actual investments between 2022 and 2026, despite the government’s claims of ₹1.5 lakh crore.

“This government relies on lies to mislead the public. Beyond economic failure, there is total lawlessness in the state, with gangsters ruling the roost,” the SAD chief alleged.