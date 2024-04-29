Former JJP state chief Nishan Singh joins Congress

Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress. Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress. (Credit: X)

As per a party statement, Rahul Makkar of the JJP from Hansi also joined the Congress along with former JJP state vice-president Surendra Laiga and former state general secretary Ramesh Godara.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and Shahbad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal and Sukram Pal also joined the Congress.

The joining took place in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan.

A Congress spokesperson said that others who joined the party today included Kosli youth leader Deepak Dhankhar (JJP), Rohit Thekedar Jainabad (youth district secretary JJP), Chetan Rao (executive member JJP), Brahmin Sabha Panchkula president Shamsher Sharma, and INSO leader Ravindra Dara.