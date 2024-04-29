 Former JJP state chief Nishan Singh joins Congress - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former JJP state chief Nishan Singh joins Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2024 10:47 PM IST

As per a party statement, Rahul Makkar of the JJP from Hansi also joined the Congress along with former JJP state vice-president Surendra Laiga and former state general secretary Ramesh Godara.Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress.

Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress.

Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress. (Credit: X)
Former state president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Nishan Singh on Monday joined the Congress. (Credit: X)

As per a party statement, Rahul Makkar of the JJP from Hansi also joined the Congress along with former JJP state vice-president Surendra Laiga and former state general secretary Ramesh Godara.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and Shahbad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal and Sukram Pal also joined the Congress.

The joining took place in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan.

A Congress spokesperson said that others who joined the party today included Kosli youth leader Deepak Dhankhar (JJP), Rohit Thekedar Jainabad (youth district secretary JJP), Chetan Rao (executive member JJP), Brahmin Sabha Panchkula president Shamsher Sharma, and INSO leader Ravindra Dara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former JJP state chief Nishan Singh joins Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On