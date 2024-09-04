Former militants campaigning for NC, PDP candidates in J&K elections: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday accused the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party of taking support from former militants for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the two parties want to take the Union Territory back to its “trouble-filled days”. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday accused the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party of taking support from former militants for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He was addressing reporters in Srinagar. (HT file photo)

Referring to the Abdullahs and Muftis, Madhav, who is the BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the two families need to be shown the door.

“I have information that former militants are openly campaigning for the candidates of the NC and PDP. The people will have to defeat the parties who want to take J&K back to its bad days and support a new leadership which wants peace and progress,” Madhav told reporters in Srinagar.

He was accompanying the BJP candidate from Lal Chowk assembly constituency, Aijaz Hussain, during the filing of nominations.

Referring to the election manifestos released by the NC and PDP that promise restoration of Article 370 and statehood, resolution of the Kashmir issue, and talks with Pakistan, Madhav said the two regional parties want to take J&K back to its old, trouble-filled days.

Says time for new leadership

“I want to remind the people of J&K that the NC, PDP and others have brought up manifestos which will take J&K back to old, trouble-filled days,” he said, adding, new parties, new leaders will emerge in the Kashmir Valley, while in Jammu region, the BJP will emerge as a representative of peace and development.

He said a new government, led by the BJP, will be formed in J&K.

Asked about young candidates contesting the polls, the BJP leader said this is the strategy of the people of J&K as they want a new leadership.

“A good number of youngsters are coming forward and they should be supported. This state was in the grip of two families, those two families need to be shown the door. This state needs to be rid of those families,” he said, referring to the families of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Asked whether the BJP will ally with any party if there is a fractured mandate, Madhav said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party, but “if there is such a situation, we will discuss it afterwards”.

Welcomes Jamaat candidates in fray

He welcomed the entry of former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami into the election fray.

“There is space for everyone in a democracy. We welcome everyone who wants to come forward to contest elections through democracy. But, no one should contest the polls using the support of terrorists and former militants. The polls will be held peacefully and in a transparent manner. That is the assurance of (Narendra) Modi, like the parliamentary polls were conducted in a transparent manner.

“Many people (former members of the Jamaat) have realised that elections are conducted here in a free and fair manner. So, that is why they have come forward to contest, and we welcome everyone who wants to contest,” he added.

The BJP national general secretary said Union home minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in Jammu region on September 6. “After that, the Prime Minister and other leaders will also visit,” he said.