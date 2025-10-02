Former minister Anil Joshi joins Congress

Former minister Anil Joshi on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s state in-charge and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other state leaders here. Former minister Anil Joshi on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s state in-charge and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other state leaders here. (HT Photo)

His joining came days after Joshi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi thanked the Congress leadership for providing him with the opportunity to serve the party. “Under the current circumstances, I am of the firm belief that only the Congress can lead Punjab on to the path of progress and development,” said Joshi, who was a prominent Hindu face in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Along with Joshi, activist Deepak Lamba also joined Congress.

Two-time MLA, who served as a minister during the SAD-BJP regime from 2012 to 2017, Joshi was expelled from the BJP after he criticised the Centre for ‘mishandling’ the farmers’ agitation against the three now-repealed farm laws in 2021. Thereafter, he joined the SAD.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar on a SAD ticket before resigning from the party last November.

Addressing a press conference, Baghel welcomed Joshi and Lamba into the Congress. “It will further strengthen the party in the state, which was already on ascendancy,” the former Chhattisgarh CM said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said people of Punjab were eagerly waiting to get rid of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The people have realised that the AAP has destroyed Punjab in all ways,” he said.

Congress legislative party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa welcomed both Joshi and Lamba and said that there is a general feeling among people of Punjab that only the Congress can redeem and retrieve the state from the mess the AAP has pushed it into.

Signature campaign launched against vote theft

The Congress on Wednesday also launched a signature campaign against the ‘vote-chori’ as part of the nationwide campaign under which 5 crore signatures will be submitted to the Election Commission of India on October 15. As many as 15 lakh signatures will be submitted from Punjab.

Baghel said the BJP government at the Centre had been completely exposed after the revelations made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, with foolproof evidence.

He also announced that the Punjab Congress will organise a state-wide ‘yatra’ against the vote-theft, which will pass through all the districts to create awareness among the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Warring said that not only the leaders from other political parties were joining the Congress, but members of the civil society, intellectuals, and thought leaders were also looking forward to Congress with great hope and great expectations.

Among those present on the occasion were Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Rana KP Singh, Dr Amar Singh, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhminder Singh Danny, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Balbir Singh Sidhu, and others.