Former minister, five-time Himachal MLA Vijai Singh Mankotia passes away at 87

Dharamshala: Former Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister and five-time Shahpur MLA Major Vijai Singh Mankotia (retd) passed away on Tuesday morning following a heart attack at his ancestral home in Tiara village, Kangra district. He was 87. Former Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister and five-time Shahpur MLA Major Vijai Singh Mankotia (retd) passed away at his ancestral village of Tiara in Kangra district on Tuesday morning. (HT file photo)

An army veteran who entered public service after retiring from military duty, Mankotia launched his political career by winning his first assembly election as an Independent from Shahpur in 1982.

Over a career spanning four decades, he established a distinct presence across Himachal Pradesh as an outspoken regional figure and a vocal advocate for military veterans. He subsequently joined the Congress, winning re-election multiple times and serving twice as a state cabinet minister handling major portfolios, including tourism, civil aviation, and law.

Known for his troubled relationship with former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Mankotia became a central figure in a political storm in 2007 when he released a controversial audio tape alleging high-level corruption.

His political trajectory was marked by frequent shifts across party lines: He contested under the Janata Dal banner in the 1990s, spearheaded the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Himachal Pradesh campaign in 2007, returned briefly to the Congress, and eventually joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022.

Beyond politics, Mankotia was also an author who penned books on regional political governance, including The Pattern of Destiny, Turmoil, and Upheaval.

Tributes poured in following news of his death. Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed condolences, stating that Mankotia’s contribution as a soldier in service of the nation and later as a public representative would always be remembered.

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur highlighted Mankotia’s deep ties to Kangra, noting that his political experience, military background, and forthright personality leave a lasting legacy in Himachal Pradesh politics.