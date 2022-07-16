Former Punjab Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away at 79
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passed away after a brief illness in Amritsar on Saturday. He was 79.
SAD leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon said his father breathed his last at 2am at a private hospital in Amritsar. The cremation will be held at his native village of Dadu Jodh in Gurdaspur district at 11.30am on Sunday.
Nirmal Singh Kahlon was elected MLA from Fatehgarh Churian constituency in Gurdaspur district in 1997 and 2007. He was the minister of rural development and panchayats from 1997 to 2002 and Speaker of the Punjab assembly from 2007-12. In the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections, he lost to Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of the Congress in close contests.
A prominent Akali leader from the Majha region, Kahlon was charged in a recruitment scam, but later acquitted by court.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with the Kahlon family in this hour of grief,” Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.
Dera Baba Nanak Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who contested the recent elections against Ravikaran, also offered condolences.
-
Karnataka HC gives nod to lower court to decide validity of suit against mosque
The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition that sought the appointment of a commissioner to survey a mosque in Mangaluru before a local court heard the maintainability of a suit making the same demand. The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.
-
Central Government gives NOC to start first PG medical college in Navi Mumbai
The Central Government has given a No Objection Certificate to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first medical post-graduate college in Navi Mumbai. Even as the plan for the medical college was in the pipeline for over a year, it was only now that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the NOC. It is expected to have its first batch from 2023.
-
Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. “Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer. For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used.
-
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
