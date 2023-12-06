Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi passes away at 67

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Raikot constituency Ranjit Singh Talwandi passed away at 67 on Tuesday. He was admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh. Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi (HT Photo)

His last rites will be held at his ancestral village Talwandi Rai near Raikot on December 6.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ranjit Singh Talwandi was the son of former Shiromani Gurudwara Panbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagdev Singh Talwandi, who had also served as the president of the SAD.

He was also the president of Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial Foundation, Bassian, Raikot.

Professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill, chairman of the foundation, said Ranjit Singh Talwandi had lost his son in a road mishap few years ago and was suffering from depression. However, the family helped him in recovering from the shock. He was also socially active.

Several political leaders and social organisations have paid condolences to the family.