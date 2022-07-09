Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
chandigarh news

Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust

Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former SGPC president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana
Inderjit Singh Makkar was acting as a mediator in a property dispute between two sisters and is accused of conspiring with one of them.
Inderjit Singh Makkar was acting as a mediator in a property dispute between two sisters and is accused of conspiring with one of them.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana.

The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Sonia’s sister Rajnish Bala, who is a resident of Dugri in Ludhiana and had a property dispute with her. Bala had lodged a police complaint on November 23, 2021, but the FIR was registered after a probe, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case.

According to the complaint, Inderjit, who also resides in Ludhiana, had offered to act as a mediator in the property dispute between the two sisters. “Inderjit took a cheque for 14 lakh from me as guarantee. When I handed over the cash and asked him to return the cheque, he claimed that it had been stolen,” said Bala, while alleging that Inderjit had handed over the cheque to Sonia as part of a conspiracy.

The ASI said a case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the trio at the Model Town police station. They are yet to be arrested. Inderjit’s father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails. (HT/Representative image)

    HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.

  • Mumbai, India - July 08, 2022: Harneet Kaur Narula, a resident of the dilapidated Prithvi Punjab CHS building, stays with her parents without electricity and water supply cut by BMC in spite of the structure being declared dangerous and unsafe, at Sion Koliwada, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 08, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC

    Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.

  • The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea. (HT)

    Tired of long jail stint, POCSO accused pleads guilty

    Mumbai A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 has pleaded guilty on account of Kadir Ramzan Shaikh's prison stint of over two and a half years and the fact that he could not come out of jail despite being granted bail in September 2020. The crime attracts a maximum sentence of three years. The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea.

  • Mumbai, India - July 08, 2022: CBI raids the residence of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a new case of alleged corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, at Pataliputra building, Andheri (West), in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 08, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI

    Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.

  • The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi

    The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out