Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana.
The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Sonia’s sister Rajnish Bala, who is a resident of Dugri in Ludhiana and had a property dispute with her. Bala had lodged a police complaint on November 23, 2021, but the FIR was registered after a probe, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case.
According to the complaint, Inderjit, who also resides in Ludhiana, had offered to act as a mediator in the property dispute between the two sisters. “Inderjit took a cheque for ₹14 lakh from me as guarantee. When I handed over the cash and asked him to return the cheque, he claimed that it had been stolen,” said Bala, while alleging that Inderjit had handed over the cheque to Sonia as part of a conspiracy.
The ASI said a case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the trio at the Model Town police station. They are yet to be arrested. Inderjit’s father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.
-
HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.
-
25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC
Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.
-
Tired of long jail stint, POCSO accused pleads guilty
Mumbai A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 has pleaded guilty on account of Kadir Ramzan Shaikh's prison stint of over two and a half years and the fact that he could not come out of jail despite being granted bail in September 2020. The crime attracts a maximum sentence of three years. The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea.
-
Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.
-
Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
