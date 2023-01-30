Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FOSWAC opposes vehicle scrapping policy

FOSWAC opposes vehicle scrapping policy

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 04:10 AM IST

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) members deemed it another way for the authorities to charge money from the citizens

FOSWAC opposed vehicle scrapping policy in its latest meeting in Chandigarh. (REUTERS)
FOSWAC opposed vehicle scrapping policy in its latest meeting in Chandigarh. (REUTERS)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) members on Sunday opposed the government’s proposed policy to scrap vehicles after 15 years at their monthly executive meeting held in Sector 35.

Deeming it another way for the authorities to charge money from the citizens, chairperson Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “Even developed countries like the USA don’t have a scrapping policy like this. India is a developing nation and people have limited resources.”

Sidhu added that the automobile lobby was pushing for the move to boost sales even as parking remains a problem in the city.

The house unanimously approved that the scrapping of vehicles after 15 years as proposed by GOI, should be reconsidered in the larger interest of the public.

JS Gogia general secretary suggested change in timings of institutions in a staggered manner and encouraged group movement to institutional staff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out