FOSWAC opposes vehicle scrapping policy

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) members on Sunday opposed the government’s proposed policy to scrap vehicles after 15 years at their monthly executive meeting held in Sector 35.

Deeming it another way for the authorities to charge money from the citizens, chairperson Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “Even developed countries like the USA don’t have a scrapping policy like this. India is a developing nation and people have limited resources.”

Sidhu added that the automobile lobby was pushing for the move to boost sales even as parking remains a problem in the city.

The house unanimously approved that the scrapping of vehicles after 15 years as proposed by GOI, should be reconsidered in the larger interest of the public.

JS Gogia general secretary suggested change in timings of institutions in a staggered manner and encouraged group movement to institutional staff.