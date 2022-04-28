Suspect foul play: Charred victims’ kin tell NGT panel

The NGT monitoring committee, which has been directed to submit a factual report on the fire incident that claimed a family of ragpickers near the Tajpur Road dump, spoke to the victims’ kin, police personnel and municipal corporation officials on Wednesday.

The police personnel told the panel that they were exploring different lines of investigation, including sabotage, dump fire, and short-circuit. The eldest son of the family of ragpickers, Rajesh, 17, who had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a different shanty with his friend shared a picture of the man he suspects set the shanty on fire. He said a bike had also been found abandoned in the area after the incident.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said the chances of a burning splinter from the garbage dump causing the fire are slim. “The forensic team has collected samples to check if any flammable liquid had been poured over the shanty. It is also possible that a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.”

Committee chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh (retd) also interacted with locals and directed the police to expedite investigation. “We have sought more information from the police and administration regarding the incident, and a final report will be submitted with the NGT,” he said.

On April 21, the NGT had directed the monitoring committee to present a factual report within 15 days. It had also issued a notice to the Punjab chief secretary to explain the reason for continued failure to deal with accumulated legacy waste at the dump site.