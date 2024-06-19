 Found absent, Tanda SHO suspended - Hindustan Times
Found absent, Tanda SHO suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jun 19, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Tanda SHO suspended for being absent during surprise inspection by DIG in Jalandhar. Accountability and transparency initiatives in place.

Sub-inspector (SI) Raman Kumar, Tanda station house officer (SHO), was suspended and transferred to the police lines after he was found absent during a surprise inspection at the station by Harmanbir Singh Gill, deputy inspector general (DIG), Jalandhar range, on Tuesday morning.

Harmanbir Singh Gill, deputy inspector general (DIG), Jalandhar range, says the surprise visit was part of an initiative aimed at enhancing transparency.
Harmanbir Singh Gill, deputy inspector general (DIG), Jalandhar range, says the surprise visit was part of an initiative aimed at enhancing transparency.

Only a head constable was present in the police station when the DIG arrived there at 7.30 am. He examined the record and found out that a roll call schedule was not being implemented in the police station.

An explanation has been sought from the Tanda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was also found absent.

The DIG said that the surprise visit was part of an initiative aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the police force. He said he would keep conducting random inspection in the Jalandhar range and strict action would be taken if duty protocols were not adhered to.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Found absent, Tanda SHO suspended
