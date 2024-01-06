Foundation stone laid for Chandigarh’s Sector-23 post office building

Union ministers of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan and commerce and industry Som Parkash on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a building to house the Sector-23 post office. Punjab Postal Circle marked the day as “Balika Diwas”. (HT File)

Punjab Postal Circle marked the day as “Balika Diwas” and opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts of girl children from parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, with Chauhan and Parkash distributing the passbooks.

Punjab Circle chief postmaster general Ambesh Upmanyu intimated that the postal department is making constant efforts to create a people-friendly, development-friendly, and investment-friendly environment.

The Sector-23 post office will provide all postal services to the residents including savings bank schemes/insurance schemes/domestic and international mail booking services, Aadhaar enrollment and updation etc.

Chauhan appreciated the postal department for providing doorstep facilities to the public, noting that they had brought medicines, payments, food, and ration at the residents’ doorsteps during Covid-19 pandemic.

Parkash also lauded the efforts of the department and the Sector-23 residents welfare association to make the post office building project possible, saying the project was very close to his heart as he had spent his childhood in the sector.

Postmaster General Punjab, West Region, Manisha Badal, informed that Punjab Postal Circle had achieved a growth of 189% in parcel revenue and a handsome growth of 154% in international mail revenue.