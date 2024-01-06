close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foundation stone laid for Chandigarh’s Sector-23 post office building

Foundation stone laid for Chandigarh’s Sector-23 post office building

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Union ministers of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan and commerce and industry Som Parkash laid the foundation stone in Sector 23, Chandigarh

Union ministers of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan and commerce and industry Som Parkash on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a building to house the Sector-23 post office.

Punjab Postal Circle marked the day as “Balika Diwas”. (HT File)
Punjab Postal Circle marked the day as “Balika Diwas”. (HT File)

Punjab Postal Circle marked the day as “Balika Diwas” and opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts of girl children from parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, with Chauhan and Parkash distributing the passbooks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Punjab Circle chief postmaster general Ambesh Upmanyu intimated that the postal department is making constant efforts to create a people-friendly, development-friendly, and investment-friendly environment.

The Sector-23 post office will provide all postal services to the residents including savings bank schemes/insurance schemes/domestic and international mail booking services, Aadhaar enrollment and updation etc.

Chauhan appreciated the postal department for providing doorstep facilities to the public, noting that they had brought medicines, payments, food, and ration at the residents’ doorsteps during Covid-19 pandemic.

Parkash also lauded the efforts of the department and the Sector-23 residents welfare association to make the post office building project possible, saying the project was very close to his heart as he had spent his childhood in the sector.

Postmaster General Punjab, West Region, Manisha Badal, informed that Punjab Postal Circle had achieved a growth of 189% in parcel revenue and a handsome growth of 154% in international mail revenue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out