Four arrested for robbing factory owner of 2 lakh in Panchkula

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a factory owner that took place in April. The arrests were made by the detective staff of Raipur Rani police, while the prime accused, identified as Goldy, remains on the run.

The victim, Manish, 35, a resident of Manak Tabra village, had reported that on the morning of April 1, he was ambushed while driving to his factory in Panchkula.

According to the complaint, a group of men travelling in a car intercepted him en route. Goldy, along with his associates, allegedly smashed the windows of Manish’s vehicle using iron rods and launched a brutal assault with scythes and rods, inflicting severe injuries to his arm. The attackers also looted ₹2 lakh in cash from him before fleeing the scene, police said.

Acting on the complaint, Raipur Rani police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

The four accused have been identified as Veerpal Singh of Khedi village, Gulfam alias Gonni of Tabar village, Abhishek of Bagwali village, and Qasim Ali of Samalheri village. All four hail from the Raipur Rani area.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya said that efforts are underway to nab Goldy, who has a history of serious criminal offences. The four accused are in two-day police remand and have prior criminal records. Preliminary investigations suggest personal rivalry as the motive behind the attack.