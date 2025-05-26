Four arrested for Shiromani Akali Dal councillor’s murder in Amritsar

Four men were arrested in connection with the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar on Sunday, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with other personnel at the encounter site on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action after he opened fire at the police team during the encounter on Monday.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police dismantles an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within eight hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the murder case of Harjinder Singh, alias Bahman, (municipal councillor, Jandiala Guru),” Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said in a post on X.

“During a chase near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, opened fire on the police party. In self defence, Chheharta station house officer (SHO) retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg,” Yadav said.

The accused was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar, while a Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from him.

“This operation marks a crucial step in the crackdown on inter-gang rivalry and organised crime. Investigations are underway to identify additional accomplices and map backward and forward linkages of the gang,” the DGP said.

The 45-year-old SAD councillor from ward number 6 of Jandiala Guru was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Chheharta locality of Amritsar on Sunday. He was in Chheharta to attend a function at a gurdwara. After attending the function that was organised by his brother-in-law, Harjinder was going to a hotel for refreshments outside the gurdwara when the assailants opened fire. The councillor was immediately rushed to hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

The police had identified three persons, including Gopi, all residents of Jandiala Guru for being involved in the murder.

SAD and Congress leaders held the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government responsible for the killing of the elected representative of the people in the civic body, saying that Harjinder Singh had been facing threats but was not provided security by the police.