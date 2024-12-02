Four arrested for trying to rob police vehicle at gunpoint

The police have arrested four persons who tried to rob a police vehicle at gunpoint near Rohtak’s Kharawar on Saturday night. The suspects have been identified as Anil alias Leela, Manoj, Rajender alias Lula and Dharambir, all belonging to different villages of Rohtak. The police have recovered two pistols, a knife and a stick from them. (HT Photo)

Vinod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector said that the CIA-1 of Rohtak police got information that three to four suspects are roaming in a car near Kharawar village and they are planning to commit a crime.

“A youth signaled us to stop the Innova car and when I stopped the car, a suspect pointed a gun at my neck. His three aides surrounded our car, and they asked us to leave the car, otherwise they would start firing. Then one of our cops snatched a pistol from the suspect and pointed the same at him. After this all the suspects were arrested,” the ASI added.

The police have booked all four accused on charges of robbery, common intention and under various provisions of the arms act.