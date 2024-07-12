Four arrested with weapons in Bathinda

The district police arrested four persons involved in various heinous crimes and recovered ten weapons from their possession on Thursday. Four persons involved in various heinous crimes arrested in Bathinda with possession of weapons. (HT File)

Accused have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh and Manish Kumar of Bathinda while Ram Kumar and Sandeep Nagar are the residents of Kalanwali town in Sirsa, Haryana. They were arrested from Ring Road, located on the city’s periphery while riding a motorcycle.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said that the accused had bought the country made weapons including five .32 bore pistols, three .12 bore pistols, one .315 bore pistols and one .32 bore revolver. Police also recovered 13 ammunitions from them.

He said initial questioning revealed that Harmanpreet was working for the gangster Manpreet Manna, an aide of the jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi while Sandeep is an aide of Sandeep Singh Kekra, an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

“Harmanpreet was earlier working for the gangster Vicky Gounder, who was killed in a police operation in 2018. Ram Kumar, Sandeep and Manish are involved in several crimes including, attempt to murder,” said the SSP.