Four associates of ‘A’ category gangster held in Punjab’s Sangrur

Police have arrested four associates of ‘A’ category gangster Sukh Duneke along with illegal weapons. The accused were planning to kill a resident of Mansa district in an inter gang rivalry case.

Police have seized a .32 bore revolver, 2 country made pistols (315 bore), a rifle and 16 live cartridges.

The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, resident of village Saltanpur, Jivan Singh, resident of Ballo Pati Cheema, Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, resident of Bhikhi and Parwinder Singh alias Palli, resident Dirba.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba, said, “The accused were working with the gangster Sukha Duneke. We have received a tip-off that Kulwinder and Jivan Singh were planning to kill a resident of Mansa district. Acting on the tip-off we have set-up a police post at Sheron-Shahpur Kalan link road and arrested them along with weapons and Alto car.”

“During the interrogation, they revealed the names of Paramjeet Singh and Parwinder Singh. Besides, we have also nominated Sukhwinder Khan, resident of Dhilwan village, Harjivan Singh alias Jassa Nanaksaria and Husanpreet Singh alias Gill of Longowal. They will be arrested soon,” said SSP.

A case under section 387 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (7) (1) of the Arms Act was also registered against them at Cheema police station.