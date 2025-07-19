Four bodies recovered from canal in Sirsa

Bodies of four men, who had been missing for the last five days, were found in a canal in Sirsa’s Dabwali area on Friday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Vinod alias Bindar, 35, Ravinder, 50, and Rai Singh, all residents of Kaluana village in Dabwali. The fourth man, Balbir, 55 belongs to Ganeshgarh in Rajasthan.

Investigating officer Shalender Kumar said that all four of the deceased were travelling in a car on their way from Kaluana village to Rajasthan’s Ganeshgarh on the night of July 13.

“The next day, their mobile phones were found switched-off and their family members ran from pillar to post to get their information. The last location of their mobile phones was found near Rajasthan canal in Dabwali area. Divers were called today and the Bolero car in which they were travelling was recovered from the canal. The bodies of four men were also recovered from the Bolero,” he added.

He said that the victims were working as farmers. The victims bodies were sent to Dabwali civil hospital for post-mortem examination and the police are probing the case from all angles.