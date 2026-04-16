Four booked for raping 19-year-old girl in Hisar

Two days after a 19-year-old woman and her 27-year-old male friend were found unconscious in a car under mysterious circumstances in Hisar, the Barwala police on Wednesday booked four persons, including the male friend, under rape charges. According to police, the complaint was registered after the woman’s father alleged that his daughter was picked up by a man identified as Sumit along with three associates and gang-raped. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the complaint was registered after the woman’s father alleged that his daughter was picked up by a man identified as Sumit along with three associates and gang-raped.

“My daughter called me around 3.30 pm on Monday and told me that she was given a drink laced with alcohol. Then the call got disconnected and later I got a call from another number, who informed me that my daughter consumed some poisonous substance,” the woman’s father said on Wednesday in his complaint to Barwala police.

According to police, the woman and her friend were found in a car near Sarsod village on the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway on Monday, having allegedly consumed poisonous substances. After consuming the substance, the man called his friend, who rushed them to hospital, the police said. The woman died on Monday and the man died during treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha on Tuesday.

Probationary sub-inspector (PSI) Seema said that an FIR under gang-rape charges has been lodged against the deceased man and his three associates. “The post-mortem of both deceased was conducted, and the report is awaited. Swab samples have been collected and sent for forensic testing, with results still pending. An investigation into the matter is underway, the PSI added.”