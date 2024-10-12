Menu Explore
Four Chandigarh residents fall prey to swindlers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 12, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Police registered multiple fraud cases involving visa scams, totaling over ₹30 lakh, with investigations underway across various city sectors.

A case was registered on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar, and others, who were allegedly cheated of 16,72,000 by Maninder Singh and Balbir Singh, proprietors of RS Immigration Consultancy, located in Sector 17. The accused allegedly duped the victims under the pretext of providing visas.

In another case, a case for cheating and under section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at Sector 31 police station. Saurabh Sehgal, a resident of Ram Darbar, alleged that Krishan Kumar of Jorashi Kalan village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, cheated him of 6,19,500 for visa processing services. Police are currently investigating the matter.

In a separate case registered at Sector 31 police station, a woman from Ram Darbar complained that an unknown individual swapped her HDFC Bank ATM card on August 9. Police are working to trace the suspect, and the investigation is in progress.

A woman from Sector 48, along with others, filed a complaint against Sandeep Kumar and Vijay, residents of Sector 34. The accused allegedly defrauded the victims of 8 lakh by promising air ticket bookings, hotel bookings, and tour travel packages. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

