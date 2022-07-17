Four cops booked after prisoner escapes from Ferozepur civil hospital

Four cops were booked for negligence after a prisoner fled from their custody during treatment at Ferozepur civil hospital on Friday night. Medical officer Tanish Kindra, in a complaint, stated that during inspection at the jail ward of the hospital, he found that prisoner Gurdip Singh was missing and none of the cops on guard duty were present. A case under Section 223 and 224 of IPC was registered against assistant sub inspector Veer Singh, constables Kamal Kumar and Amrik Singh and Punjab Home Guard employee Jaswant Singh, besides the prisoner Gurdeep Singh. A hunt has been launched for the fugitive.

Other stories in brief:

3 youths attempt suicide outside CM’s residence in Patiala

Sangrur Seeking jobs, three unemployed youths allegedly attempted suicide near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Saturday. The protesters are members of Punjab police 2016 waiting list and 2017 verification union. They have been sitting on hunger strike since Thursday. The condition of two protestors is said to be stable while the third was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Sangrur SDM Charnjot Singh said, “We have apprised the government of their demands.”

3 caught for smuggling sand, drugs in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Two men and a woman were caught smuggling sand and heroin during a routine search operation by the Jalandhar Police. The accused Money alias Kala and Harwinder Singh alias Kaaka were caught with a sand-laden tractor trailer and booked under Section 21 of the Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC. The woman, identified as Sundra Bai, was caught smuggling 7gm heroin. Police also recovered ₹16,100 drug money from her. She was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

1 hurt as man opens fire during spat in Abohar village

Ferozepur One person was injured after a man opened fire during spat over a minor issue at a village in Abohar of Fazilka district on Saturday evening. Complainant Sukhjinder Singh of Rukanpura Khuikherha village said his nephew, Atamjit Singh, stated an argument over the use of water in his field. As the matter heated up, the nephew allegedly opened fire, injuring Darshan Singh, a resident of the village. Darshan has been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Foundation stones of works worth ₹50 lakh laid in Sunam

Sangrur Punjab information and public relations minister Aman Arora laid foundation stones of works worth ₹50 lakh at Jakhepal Chauwas village in Sunam assembly on Saturday. The minister said a plan has already been drafted to revamp the entire constituency and it has been prepared as per the demands raised by people before assembly elections. He added that he would listen to their grievances at his residence in Sunam on Saturdays and Sundays.

Man held with illegal firearms in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur A man wanted in two cases of murder and attempt to murder, was arrested from Hoshiarpur, police said on Saturday. Three pistols and six live cartridges were also recovered from the accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, said senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the weapons were either meant to be used in some gang war or to be supplied to some gangsters, the police said.