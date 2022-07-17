Four cops booked after prisoner escapes from Ferozepur civil hospital
Four cops were booked for negligence after a prisoner fled from their custody during treatment at Ferozepur civil hospital on Friday night. Medical officer Tanish Kindra, in a complaint, stated that during inspection at the jail ward of the hospital, he found that prisoner Gurdip Singh was missing and none of the cops on guard duty were present. A case under Section 223 and 224 of IPC was registered against assistant sub inspector Veer Singh, constables Kamal Kumar and Amrik Singh and Punjab Home Guard employee Jaswant Singh, besides the prisoner Gurdeep Singh. A hunt has been launched for the fugitive.
Delhi LG approves ACB probe against former staffer in CM’s office
State Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted approval to the state's anti-corruption branch to conduct an investigation against a former deputy secretary in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, Mukul Manrai, for allegedly seeking bribe from civil defence volunteers, senior officials from the LG's office said on Saturday. Manrai, was looking after Jan Samvad, under the public grievance management system in the CMO. The CMO or the Delhi government did not comment on the matter.
Central Vista: Hyderabad firm DEC Infra lowest bidder for Executive Enclave construction
Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based construction firm, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of Executive Enclave, a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project that will include Prime Minister's Office, India House Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, senior Central Public Works Department officials said on Saturday. The Executive Enclave is the fourth project to be tendered by the CPWD as part of the ₹13,500-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.
Free power, schools, health care helping lay solid foundation: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party governments are, by offering free services like electricity, water and health care, building the foundations of a developed country, the party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, even as Kejriwal said that some political leaders in the country were running a “hate campaign” against him.
60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre promoted
Director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday promoted another troop of 60 sub-inspectors of armed police cadre to the rank of inspector. With this, almost all vacancies at the inspector level have been filled in all armed wings of the Punjab Police. The move comes a week after Punjab Police promoted 101 sub-inspectors, which included 95 women officers, to the rank of inspector.
Illegal telephone exchange unearthed in Lucknow, two arrested
LUCKNOW: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad and department of telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday unearthed an illegal Internet calling racket after arrest of two people from a house in Lucknow's Janakipuram colony under Vikas Nagar police station. Police officials said the two accused were involved in issuing threat to different VVIPs through VoIP calls and causing national threat by operating illegal telephone exchange by converting international calls into local calls.
