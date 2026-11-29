Four hand grenades, two pistols and 59 live cartridges were recovered from a suspected drone-dropped cache during a joint search operation by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) here, officials said on Saturday. Upon examination, the police found two .30-bore pistols with magazines, 59 live cartridges and four hand grenades in the packet. (HT file) more

The packet, allegedly airdropped by a drone from across the border, was found in the fields at Hardochhani village, Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tushar Gupta said.

Upon examination, the police found two .30-bore pistols with magazines, 59 live cartridges and four hand grenades in the packet.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Gurdaspur Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Aircraft Act.

Citing the seizure of four hand grenades, pistols and cartridges in Gurdaspur, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accused the AAP and BJP governments of failing to curb cross-border trafficking of weapons, drug smuggling and gangsterism in Punjab. He further held chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Union home minister Amit Shah responsible for the deteriorating security situation of Punjab.

Responding to his allegations, AAP state media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the Congress leader of indulging in fearmongering and making sensational statements for political mileage. Taking a dig at Bajwa, Pannu said, “Every six months, Bajwa comes up with a new political stunt. Bajwa is facing the prospect of losing his constituency by around 15,000 votes and thus resorting to such statements out of political desperation.”