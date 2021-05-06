IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four Gurugram youngsters killed as truck rams into car
The accident took place in Rewari district when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function. (Representative photo)
The accident took place in Rewari district when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Four Gurugram youngsters killed as truck rams into car

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Four youngsters from Gurugram were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car while they were returning from a function near Nanda village in Rewari on Wednesday night.

Police said Tarun Kumar, 24, Rahul, 25, Rajbir, 26, and Devakar, 27, died on the spot. Their friend Deepak, who was also in the car, received injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rewari.

Also read: Centre’s oxygen allocation ‘arbitrary’, Delhi tells Supreme Court

A police spokesman said that the accident took place when the youngsters were returning to Gurugram from Mahendragarh after attending a pre-wedding function.

“A speeding dumper rammed into their car and four of the five occupants died on the spot. The dumper driver fled the spot. Devakar and Tarun were the only children of their parents and studied at Delhi University, while the other two victims were doing private jobs,” the spokesman said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding dumper driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP