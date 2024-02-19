Four held for smuggling illicit liquor in ambulance

The police have arrested four persons, who were smuggling illegal liquor in an ambulance, at Sonepat’s Rai on Sunday. The police seized the private ambulance coming from the Delhi side and recovered 96 bottles of illegal liquor from it. The police have arrested four persons, who were smuggling illegal liquor in an ambulance, at Sonepat’s Rai on Sunday. The police seized the private ambulance coming from the Delhi side and recovered 96 bottles of illegal liquor from it. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Rahul, Vicky, both from Sonepat, and Ramesh Sahni and Raghu Nath Sahni from Bihar.

ASI Yogesh Kumar posted at Rai police station said that they received a tip-off that an ambulance was coming from the Delhi side and illegal liquor bottles were kept in it.

“When we signalled the ambulance driver to stop, he tried to take a U-turn. On checking, 96 bottles of illicit liquor were found. The accused were planning to sell it in Bihar. They were booked under the Excise Act,” the ASI added.