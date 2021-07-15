Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed as car rams into truck in Hoshiarpur
Police said three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during treatment. (Representative photo)
Four killed as car rams into truck in Hoshiarpur

Four occupants of a car were killed when it rammed into a cement-laden truck near Shergarh bypass in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Police said three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Pushp Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Parkash Jha and Narinder Kumar, all residents of Purhiran locality. Aged between 25 and 35 years, they were friends and had gone for an outing, their families said.

Passers-by informed the police, who extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle with the help of locals. One of the car occupants, Parkash Jha, died in hospital.

Purhiran police post in-charge Sukhdev Singh said the car had hit the truck from the rear. However, a case has been registered against the truck driver, he said.

