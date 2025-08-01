Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Four killed in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 08:36 am IST

Budhera village resident Dharmender Kumar said that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening when five persons of his village were returning from Dhigawa and on the village outskirts, the car lost control and overturned.

Four persons, including two brothers were killed and one sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in skidded-off the road and overturned near Budhera village in Bhiwani’s Loharu on Thursday evening, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Karambir Singh, 25, his younger brother Komal, 23, Rajesh Kumar, 24 and Rakesh Kumar, 26. All of them belong to Budhera village and their co-villager Ankit sustained injuries.

Loharu police station house officer Praveen Kumar said that the passerby took out five persons and four of them were already dead. He said that the injured person Ankit was sent to Bhiwani civil hospital from where he was referred to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He said that the statement of the injured will be recorded tomorrow.

